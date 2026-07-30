48,050 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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