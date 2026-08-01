4,955 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Purchased by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ABBV opened at $251.33 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $267.47. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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