499 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,191.69. The company has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.27 and a 200-day moving average of $818.73.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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