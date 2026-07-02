5,381 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,381 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,800,353,000 after buying an additional 270,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,286,909,000 after acquiring an additional 659,573 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,751,073,000 after purchasing an additional 791,345 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Salesforce to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Phillip Securities cut Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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