60,288 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market.

Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth.

The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results.

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Realty Income as a dividend stock to watch, but these mentions are not likely to materially move the shares on their own.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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