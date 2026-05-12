63,934 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Bought by Englebert Financial Advisers LLC

Englebert Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. DraftKings makes up about 2.5% of Englebert Financial Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,758,204 shares of the company's stock worth $1,542,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $561,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,672 shares of the company's stock worth $437,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,007 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,473,099 shares of the company's stock worth $279,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,618,072 shares of the company's stock worth $247,516,000 after purchasing an additional 138,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,374,100.52. This represents a 69.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,993.60. This represents a 60.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,308. Company insiders own 47.18% of the company's stock.

DraftKings News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated its buy rating on DraftKings and set a $35 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. This kind of analyst support can help lift sentiment around the stock. Article

Needham & Company reiterated its rating on DraftKings and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. This kind of analyst support can help lift sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: DraftKings recently reported a return to profitability in first-quarter 2026, with revenue of about $1.65 billion and net income of $21 million . Investors also appear encouraged by management’s push into prediction markets and plans to invest up to $300 million in the platform, which could open a new growth avenue. Article

DraftKings recently reported a return to in first-quarter 2026, with revenue of about and net income of . Investors also appear encouraged by management’s push into and plans to invest up to in the platform, which could open a new growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: DraftKings has also been one of the most watched stocks on Zacks.com lately, suggesting elevated investor interest but no clear fundamental catalyst on its own. Article

DraftKings has also been one of the most watched stocks on Zacks.com lately, suggesting elevated investor interest but no clear fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: News showing short interest at essentially zero shares does not indicate meaningful bearish pressure, but it also does not provide a strong catalyst for the stock by itself.

News showing short interest at essentially does not indicate meaningful bearish pressure, but it also does not provide a strong catalyst for the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst notes described DraftKings as a neutral consumer-cyclical name, reinforcing that broader Street views remain mixed despite recent optimism. Article

DraftKings Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. DraftKings had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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