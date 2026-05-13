6,816 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Legacy Edge Advisors LLC

Legacy Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,816 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.73.
View Our Latest Report on GOOG
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google is leaning harder into AI across Android, unveiling Gemini-powered features that can handle more multi-step tasks, plus new “Googlebooks” AI-native laptops and other ecosystem upgrades. That reinforces Alphabet’s AI growth narrative and could help drive more usage across Search, Android, and Chrome. Everything Google announced at its Android Show, from Googlebooks to vibe-coded widgets
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly in advanced talks with SpaceX to explore orbital data centers, a potentially ambitious expansion of its cloud and AI infrastructure strategy. Investors appear to be reading this as another signal that Google is pushing aggressively to stay ahead in next-generation compute. SpaceX, Google in Talks to Explore Data Centers in Orbit
- Positive Sentiment: Google also expanded its commerce ecosystem by integrating Affirm pay-over-time options into Gemini and Search via Google Pay, which could improve conversion rates and strengthen monetization in AI-driven shopping. Affirm Brings Pay-Over-Time Options to Google AI Platforms
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to benefit from strong analyst sentiment after its latest quarter, with multiple buy ratings and price targets clustered above current levels, reflecting confidence in cloud growth and AI monetization. Alphabet Stock (GOOG) Opinions on SpaceX Orbital Data Centers Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Google’s Threat Intelligence Group said it thwarted an AI-enabled hacking effort, highlighting both its cybersecurity capabilities and the growing risk of AI-powered attacks. The news is important operationally, but its stock impact is likely limited unless it leads to broader enterprise-security adoption. Hackers pushing innovation in AI-enabled hacking operations, Google says
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is planning to tap debt markets, including a possible first yen bond sale, to fund its heavy AI infrastructure spending. That supports long-term growth ambitions, but it also raises near-term questions about capex intensity and returns on investment. Alphabet considers first yen bond sale to fund AI goals
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Google offered changes to its spam policy in an effort to avoid an EU antitrust fine. While not necessarily a major financial hit, the development keeps regulatory pressure on Alphabet in focus. Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) Google Offers Spam Policy Changes to Avert EU Antitrust Fine, Reuters Reports
Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.58 and a 52-week high of $398.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day moving average is $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.
About Alphabet
(Free Report
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Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.
Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
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