ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 5,056 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $295.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $298.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,746 shares of company stock valued at $68,252,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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