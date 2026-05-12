ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $469.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here