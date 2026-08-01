Access Investment Management LLC Sells 185,600 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Access Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,600 shares during the quarter. Smurfit Westrock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Access Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Access Investment Management LLC's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 3.1%

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is presently 192.55%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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