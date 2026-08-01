Access Investment Management LLC Takes $7.53 Million Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,950 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. PVH comprises approximately 2.0% of Access Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of PVH at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 79.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $226,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $79.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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