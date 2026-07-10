Accredited Investors Inc. Has $56.12 Million Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Sezzle makes up approximately 3.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 2.62% of Sezzle worth $56,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 35.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sezzle by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $170.00 price target on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $1,246,776.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at $46,737,019.80. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 416,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,153,063.25. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $177.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 6.70. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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