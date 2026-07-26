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ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
ACI Worldwide logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its ACI Worldwide stake by 2.2% in the first quarter, owning 1,003,356 shares worth about $41.1 million. The position makes up roughly 2.3% of the firm’s portfolio and is its fifth-largest holding.
  • ACI Worldwide reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.61 versus estimates of $0.45 and revenue of $425.75 million versus expectations of $410.08 million. Revenue rose 7.9% year over year, and the company posted a net margin of 11.51%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but improving, with DA Davidson raising its price target to $64 and Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to buy. Overall, the stock carries an average Hold rating and a consensus target price of $64.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,356 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.99% of ACI Worldwide worth $41,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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