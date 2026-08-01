Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 174,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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