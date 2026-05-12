Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 50,355 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $469.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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