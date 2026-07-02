Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $540.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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