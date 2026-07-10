Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7%

AMD opened at $546.72 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.24. The firm has a market cap of $891.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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