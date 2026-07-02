Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $540.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 177.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here