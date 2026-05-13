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AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
AECOM logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management cut its AECOM stake by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 49,073 shares and leaving it with 128,937 shares valued at about $12.29 million.
  • AECOM’s latest earnings were positive: it beat fiscal Q2 EPS estimates, posted revenue growth, and raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.90-$6.10.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive despite some caution, with nine Buy ratings and four Holds, a Moderate Buy consensus, and an average price target of $125.45.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,937 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 49,073 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AECOM this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AECOM beat fiscal Q2 EPS estimates and reported revenue growth, with management also raising FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.90-$6.10, which signals continued operational strength and supports the bullish case. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Backlog increased year over year and reached record levels, suggesting healthier future revenue visibility and demand for AECOM’s services. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that net income rose sharply year over year, but operating cash flow declined materially and capital spending increased, creating a mixed fundamental picture for investors. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target on AECOM to $91 from $98 and kept a neutral rating, which may have added a bit of caution after the earnings release. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that EPS and revenue were only modestly ahead of expectations or, in one snapshot, revenue missed estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the quarter. Article Title

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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