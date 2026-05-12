AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 14,591 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,591 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 55.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total transaction of $2,743,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,137,796.14. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,049,314. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $470.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.30 and a 200 day moving average of $247.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is 2.99%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here