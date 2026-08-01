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Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Amundi

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Agilent Technologies logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Agilent Technologies stake by 6.6% in the first quarter, adding 66,970 shares to hold 1.08 million shares valued at approximately $122.6 million.
  • Agilent reported a quarterly earnings beat, with EPS of $1.49 versus the $1.41 consensus and revenue of $1.83 billion, up 10% year over year. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.00–$6.10.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, giving the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $159.35, compared with its reported opening price of $138.32.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Amundi grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,584 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $122,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.32 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

View Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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