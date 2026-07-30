Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock worth $996,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,479,787 shares of the company's stock worth $731,519,000 after purchasing an additional 459,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company's stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 769,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,220,000 after buying an additional 1,183,307 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about MP Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MP Materials from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,333,673 shares in the company, valued at $75,512,565.26. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,651 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $15,456,461.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,855,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,952,414.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 905,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,837 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here