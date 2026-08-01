Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $7,414,914.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,783,094.28. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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