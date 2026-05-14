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Allworth Financial LP Sells 434,721 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Allworth Financial LP cut its AT&T stake by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 434,721 shares and leaving it with 1,157,281 shares worth about $28.7 million.
  • AT&T’s latest results topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.57 versus $0.55 expected and revenue of $31.51 billion, while the company also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.25 to 2.35.
  • The stock remains broadly supported by analysts and income investors, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” an average target price of $30.55, and a quarterly dividend yielding about 4.5%.
  • Five stocks we like better than AT&T.

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,281 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 434,721 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in AT&T were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,371,322,000 after buying an additional 691,221 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of T stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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