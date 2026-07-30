Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Redwood Grove Capital LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Redwood Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,681 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.6% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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