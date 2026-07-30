Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Reduced by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,394 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 191,959 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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