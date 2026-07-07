Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,775 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Plan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Financial Plan Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the first quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co now owns 169,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $48,651,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,429,652 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $410,110,000 after acquiring an additional 541,067 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,345 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

GOOG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day moving average of $333.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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