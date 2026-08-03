Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Raised by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $356.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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