Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 55,109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,527 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 55,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 564,866 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $130,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headland Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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