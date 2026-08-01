Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.83 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.24. The company has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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