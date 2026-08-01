Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 16,653 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 206.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $10,206,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 236,153 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,317 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $105,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 46,640 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Barclays and Stifel analyst actions

Barclays increased its target from $270 to $277 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus raised its target from $252 to $261 and reiterated Buy. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce the bullish case for WM. Positive Sentiment: RBC also lifted its price target from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. RBC raises Waste Management price target

from $240 to $244, citing a more favorable valuation outlook, although it retained a Sector Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter profitability was better than expected. WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. WM Q2 earnings call highlights

WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, above the $1.98 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion. Management highlighted margin expansion, technology investments and progress integrating its healthcare-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained its Hold rating. The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Scotiabank maintains Hold rating

The decision suggests analysts see balanced upside and downside risks following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Revenue expectations and operating volumes remain concerns. WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. WM Q2 business review

WM’s full-year revenue outlook of approximately $26.38 billion was slightly below analysts’ expectations, and softer collection volumes could offset margin gains and integration benefits. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group issued a bearish FY2026 earnings forecast, adding a cautious counterpoint to the more optimistic target increases from other firms. Erste Group bearish forecast

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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