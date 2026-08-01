Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $587,496,000 after buying an additional 103,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $1,080.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,067.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $925.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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