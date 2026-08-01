Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $353.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $2,796,795. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Brokerage consensus on Intuitive Surgical

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Zacks investor attention report

Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Negative Sentiment: HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. HSBC downgrades Intuitive Surgical

HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite a quarterly revenue and earnings beat, investors remain concerned about softer U.S. procedure growth, deferred care and the premium valuation. Those worries have contributed to continued pressure in the shares. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $487.00 target price (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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