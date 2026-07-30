Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,920 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 108,700 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 136,719 shares of company stock worth $36,703,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Amazon Q2 Preview: Ecommerce Growth May Be Overshadowed By AWS Momentum Again

Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Amazon heads into Q2 earnings with UBS bullish on cloud growth and e-commerce margins

UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Recursive Superintelligence signs $400 compute deal with Amazon

AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Amazon stock could swing $15 after Q2 earnings

Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings.

Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul

The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Short sellers have increased bearish positions in Amazon and other hyperscalers ahead of earnings. The broader selloff in semiconductors and megacap technology is amplifying concerns that elevated AI spending may not generate sufficient near-term returns.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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