Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s 4th Largest Position

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,579 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,809 shares of company stock valued at $45,132,239. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels.

Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone.

Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment.

Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions.

News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged tariff-related refund practices, which could add legal overhang and headline risk.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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