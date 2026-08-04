Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,945 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $179,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 390,113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $81,249,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 7,053 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $322.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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