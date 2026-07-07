Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Amazon is looking to raise at least $25 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale to help fund its large AI investments, signaling continued commitment to expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure. Amazon aims to raise $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is accelerating its custom chip strategy, with reports saying AWS is pushing Trainium 3 production higher and reserving most of the new capacity for enterprise customers, which could support future margin expansion. Amazon Could be On the Cusp of Reshaping the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market. Should Nvidia Investors be Worried?
- Positive Sentiment: AWS is also reported to be investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and strengthen Amazon’s enterprise AI push. Amazon Follows Palantir's Playbook: How Forward Deployed Engineers Target the Enterprise AI Gold Rush
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters said fresh food offerings are boosting demand for Amazon’s 15-minute delivery service in Brazil, and the company is expanding its product selection there by 15%, showing traction in international quick-commerce. Fresh foods boost Amazon Now demand in Brazil, executive says
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Amazon as a likely beneficiary of Anthropic’s growth and any future IPO, reinforcing the value of Amazon’s AI investments and strategic stake. Forget the Anthropic IPO: These 2 Stocks Could Benefit First
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces discussed Amazon’s valuation, Prime Day, and whether the stock is attractive after its recent pullback, but these were more opinion-driven than new company-specific catalysts. Should Investors Buy Amazon Stock Instead of Walmart?
- Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Amazon has fallen about 13% over the past month, reflecting ongoing investor concern around near-term performance and possibly heavier spending. Down 13% in 1 Month, Is Amazon a Buy, or Is the Worst Still to Come?
- Negative Sentiment: There is also some market chatter about increased competition in e-commerce and delivery, including reports of rival low-price shopping platforms and retailer promotions, which could pressure Amazon’s retail business. Chu Hai Bang (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. Launches Vibeperk Global Low-Price Shopping Mall...
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,336,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
(Free Report
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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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