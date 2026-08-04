Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by DUTCH ASSET Corp

DUTCH ASSET Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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