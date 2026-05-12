Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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