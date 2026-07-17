Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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