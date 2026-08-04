Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $332.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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