Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,554 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $271.58 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock worth $20,253,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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