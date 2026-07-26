Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,542 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.6% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 154,308 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 219,106 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,692,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $352,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 141,408 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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