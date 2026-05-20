Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,549 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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