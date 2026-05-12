Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466,248 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 106,525 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $2,183,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200 day moving average is $229.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon management is framing generative AI as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, which could boost confidence in AWS and future cloud demand. Article Title

Amazon management is framing generative AI as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, which could boost confidence in AWS and future cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Amazon launched “Amazon Now,” a 30-minute delivery service in dozens of U.S. cities, signaling continued logistics innovation and a push to deepen customer loyalty. Article Title

Amazon launched “Amazon Now,” a 30-minute delivery service in dozens of U.S. cities, signaling continued logistics innovation and a push to deepen customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: AWS signed a strategic collaboration with Secure Code Warrior to add Amazon Bedrock AI learning modules, a small but constructive sign of growing ecosystem adoption around Amazon’s AI stack. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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