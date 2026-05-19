Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels.

Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone.

Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment.

Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions.

News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged tariff-related refund practices, which could add legal overhang and headline risk.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,809 shares of company stock valued at $45,132,239. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMZN opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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