Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,700 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Amazon Q2 Preview: Ecommerce Growth May Be Overshadowed By AWS Momentum Again

Analysts expect another strong quarter from Amazon Web Services, with forecasts calling for approximately 31%–33% year-over-year AWS revenue growth. Investors are also watching for improving e-commerce margins and advertising momentum. Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Amazon heads into Q2 earnings with UBS bullish on cloud growth and e-commerce margins

UBS maintained a Buy rating and cited continued AWS strength and better online-retail profitability. Erste Group also raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $10.11 from $9.99, although UBS reduced its price target to $305 from $333. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Recursive Superintelligence signs $400 compute deal with Amazon

AWS continues to secure demand from AI customers, including a reported $400 million compute agreement with Recursive Superintelligence. Amazon is also seeking approval for 5,105 satellites to expand its Kuiper direct-to-device connectivity service, adding a potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Amazon stock could swing $15 after Q2 earnings

Options markets imply an unusually large potential move following earnings, with investors focused on AWS growth, free cash flow, AI infrastructure returns, and management’s capital-spending outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings.

Amazon’s Prime Video expansion into exclusive NHL playoff games in Canada and its satellite ambitions broaden the company’s ecosystem, but neither initiative is expected to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow.

Amazon reportedly plans to spend about $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 and recently raised $25 billion through bond issuance to fund AI data-center expansion. Higher future infrastructure costs prompted UBS and Mizuho to lower their price targets, increasing pressure on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul

The company is reportedly winding down several Nova AI models and reorganizing its AI teams after layoffs, raising questions about execution and whether Amazon’s large AI investment is producing competitive products quickly enough. Negative Sentiment: Short sellers have increased bearish positions in Amazon and other hyperscalers ahead of earnings. The broader selloff in semiconductors and megacap technology is amplifying concerns that elevated AI spending may not generate sufficient near-term returns.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

AMZN opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $236.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,703,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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