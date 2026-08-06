Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Ambarella worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,223,000 after purchasing an additional 311,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,562,000 after buying an additional 151,694 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,429,000 after buying an additional 373,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ambarella by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ambarella from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Consumer Edge reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $101.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.12.

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Ambarella Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 2,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $200,284.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,662,241.26. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $888,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 155,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,852,288.16. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,700. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report).

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