Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ameren worth $34,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Ameren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameren beat quarterly earnings expectations. Second-quarter diluted EPS rose to $1.13 from $1.01 a year earlier, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $314 million, supported by infrastructure investments and lower fuel costs. Ameren Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter diluted EPS rose to $1.13 from $1.01 a year earlier, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $314 million, supported by infrastructure investments and lower fuel costs. Positive Sentiment: Key regulated businesses delivered growth. Ameren Missouri earnings rose to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings increased to $96 million from $86 million. These results reinforce the investment-led growth story that is important for utility investors. Ameren Q2 2026 Net Income Rises to $314 Million

Ameren Missouri earnings rose to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings increased to $96 million from $86 million. These results reinforce the investment-led growth story that is important for utility investors. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed. Ameren maintained its EPS outlook of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. The lack of a guidance reduction may support investor confidence despite quarterly revenue pressure. Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameren maintained its EPS outlook of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. The lack of a guidance reduction may support investor confidence despite quarterly revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted ongoing capital investment. Management’s infrastructure spending is contributing to earnings growth, but higher operations and maintenance expenses partly offset those benefits. Investors will likely monitor whether spending produces sufficient rate-base growth and returns.

Management’s infrastructure spending is contributing to earnings growth, but higher operations and maintenance expenses partly offset those benefits. Investors will likely monitor whether spending produces sufficient rate-base growth and returns. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined and missed expectations. Quarterly operating revenue fell 5.8% year over year to $2.092 billion, below the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. Lower revenue may weigh on the stock because it suggests that earnings growth is relying more heavily on cost factors and regulated investment than on stronger demand. Ameren Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Year over Year

Quarterly operating revenue fell 5.8% year over year to $2.092 billion, below the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. Lower revenue may weigh on the stock because it suggests that earnings growth is relying more heavily on cost factors and regulated investment than on stronger demand. Negative Sentiment: Ameren’s planned mega gas plant may not fully solve regional power shortages. Company analysis reportedly found the project would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves amid rising data-center demand, creating execution, approval and capacity concerns. Ameren’s Mega Gas Plant and Midwest Power Crunch

Company analysis reportedly found the project would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves amid rising data-center demand, creating execution, approval and capacity concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was entirely selling. Recent data showed nine insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, a secondary signal that could temper sentiment, though such transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AEE opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.57 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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