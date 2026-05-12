American Tower Corporation $AMT Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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